ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Yogi Diesel
  4. Reviews

Yogi Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yogi Diesel.

Reviews

14

Avatar for AllState951
Member since 2018
One of the best combinations to think of. Sour diesel and Northern lights! Yogi Diesel is easily one of my favorites for wake and bake. Great daytime smoke. Light and sweet, it packs a punch! Intense uplifting head high. Helps headaches, but don’t smoke at night unless you want to stay up. Gives yo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mitchkins
Member since 2014
This strain provides a nice head high, where your thoughts are at the forefront of the high, providing a nice channel for philosophical discussion with friends, or to reflect on life or the day's tasks on your own. Stays true to the diesel flavor, and the color being an ambient light green with visi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTinglyUplifted
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Amazing bright green nugs with fire red and orange hairs. Tight with a few knobs here and there showing some of the sour d heritage. The smell and taste are a piney, almost chemmy diesel but with a citrus/lemon overtone. The high is a knockout without the sleep, total wreckage and you get to enjoy i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Yogi Diesel
User uploaded image of Yogi Diesel
User uploaded image of Yogi Diesel
User uploaded image of Yogi Diesel
User uploaded image of Yogi Diesel
User uploaded image of Yogi Diesel
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
bigdongles apparently bought reggie and was told it was yogi diesel. this stuff is fire.full review coming. nj
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
bigdongles apparently paid for yogi diesel but was sold dirt. dank stuff. full review coming
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mambo0G
Member since 2015
a Little bit of Rambo Rambo is always nice to clamber slamber
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BigDongles
Member since 2015
Garbage, I smoked it, damn near threw up from this reg.
Read full review
Reported
feelings