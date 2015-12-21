We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Yogi Diesel.
Reviews
14
AllState951
Member since 2018
One of the best combinations to think of. Sour diesel and Northern lights! Yogi Diesel is easily one of my favorites for wake and bake. Great daytime smoke. Light and sweet, it packs a punch! Intense uplifting head high. Helps headaches, but don’t smoke at night unless you want to stay up. Gives yo...
This strain provides a nice head high, where your thoughts are at the forefront of the high, providing a nice channel for philosophical discussion with friends, or to reflect on life or the day's tasks on your own. Stays true to the diesel flavor, and the color being an ambient light green with visi...
Amazing bright green nugs with fire red and orange hairs. Tight with a few knobs here and there showing some of the sour d heritage. The smell and taste are a piney, almost chemmy diesel but with a citrus/lemon overtone. The high is a knockout without the sleep, total wreckage and you get to enjoy i...