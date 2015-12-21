ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A pungent mix of Sour Diesel and Northern Lights #5, Yogi Diesel is a great way to relieve stress and maintain your energy. This sativa-dominant hybrid provides an uplifting and inspirational sense of euphoria. The bold skunky notes of diesel fuel mix with spiced lemon and pine flavors to give a relaxing but creative effect that will help get you through your to-do list.

Reviews

14

Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Amazing bright green nugs with fire red and orange hairs. Tight with a few knobs here and there showing some of the sour d heritage. The smell and taste are a piney, almost chemmy diesel but with a citrus/lemon overtone. The high is a knockout without the sleep, total wreckage and you get to enjoy i...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for jeahisaidit
Member since 2014
This bud is more potent than the average bud (insert Yogi Bear references throughout this review) This wonderful medicine helped keep my house clean, my wife happy and my energy levels back to college levels. I enjoyed this medicine because of it's balanced effects in combating MS but also long last...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for kasperblack
Member since 2015
A beautiful heavily crystallized flower, with a bouquet smell of tangy pine and dank citrus. Incredibly smooth hits were enjoyed via joint, so so billowy was the smoke. This is intense, long lasting medication. I picked it up as a pain reliever, and it did just that. Other key features I noticed mos...
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepy
Avatar for blaze797
Member since 2015
This was a nice deep high that made me amazingly creative and happy and honestly one of the best buds I've ever smoked with taste or even smell 😀😀😀
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for mitchkins
Member since 2014
This strain provides a nice head high, where your thoughts are at the forefront of the high, providing a nice channel for philosophical discussion with friends, or to reflect on life or the day's tasks on your own. Stays true to the diesel flavor, and the color being an ambient light green with visi...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTinglyUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Yogi Diesel

