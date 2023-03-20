Z Cap
aka Z Cap Junky
Z Cap is a cannabis strain—short for Z Cap Junky. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Z Cap is a cross of Zkittlez x Cap Junky. Z Cap smells like tropical candy coating dank lemon fuel and mint. This high-THC has strong hybrid effects. We're still learning more about Z Cap, so leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Z CapOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Z Cap strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Z Cap products near you
Similar to Z Cap near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Z Cap strain reviews2
Read all reviews
L........1
March 20, 2023
Creative
Happy
v........e
December 7, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed