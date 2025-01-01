Z-Technology
Los Angeles grower Hi Tech’s new experimental, small batch Z-Technology is a weed strain that crosses Zkittlez (aka Z). The electric, shimmering white-green nugs smell like Z hybrids Rainbow Belts, Moonbow, or Z41. Expect extremely high hybrid effects that can leave even veterans dizzy, sweaty, and stuck.
