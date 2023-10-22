Zai Thai reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zai Thai.
Zai Thai strain effects
Zai Thai reviews
s........1
October 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
This is a great day-time strain. I smoke it in the morning before work and it helps me focus and stay on task, while feeling energized and keeping me in a good mood. It helps keep me relaxed but does not make me sleepy. I have energy for the whole day.
r........8
October 16, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Makes you sleep almost instantly.