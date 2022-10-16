Zai Thai
aka Zai Tai
Zai Thai
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Pine
Woody
Citrus
Zai Thai effects are mostly calming.
Zai Thai strain effects
Zai Thai strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Zai Thai strain reviews(3)
October 16, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
October 22, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused