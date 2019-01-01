Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Zardde Gold crosses AK-47 with Sour Diesel. It carries flavors of lemon, pine, eucalyptus, and incense. With long-lasting effects, Zardee Gold offers a powerful high, great for decreasing pain and increasing appetite.