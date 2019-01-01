ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zardde Gold
  • Leafly flower of Zardde Gold

Hybrid

Zardde Gold

Zardde Gold

Bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Zardde Gold crosses AK-47 with Sour Diesel. It carries flavors of lemon, pine, eucalyptus, and incense. With long-lasting effects, Zardee Gold offers a powerful high, great for decreasing pain and increasing appetite. 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review