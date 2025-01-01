Zatix Blue Guava
stock photo similar to Zatix Blue Guava
Zatix Blue Guava
BlG
Hybrid
write a review
Blue Guava is a cannabis strain from the Oakland brand Zatix and their debut in the recreational market. Transbay Challenge expert judges co-sign on this cross of Gelato #33 and OZ Kush project strain Pink Guava. That makes it somewhat of a Zoap cousin, and it’s indebted to three undeniable parents: Zkittlez, OG Kush, and Gelato. The tropical fruit syrup smell precedes a soapy, floral, sweet neon taste and a potent hybrid effect that’s smokeable from wake and bake until dinner time.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Zatix Blue GuavaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Zatix Blue Guava products near you
Similar to Zatix Blue Guava near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—