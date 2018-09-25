ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

552 reported effects from 69 people
Happy 66%
Uplifted 66%
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 55%
Focused 44%

Avatar for Blessbeatz420
Member since 2018
Amazing smoke as a 24/7 smoker this is for the OG smokers out there this takes you home back when getting high was fun
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Flyingfingers
Member since 2018
From my personal notes and not for reprint: Genetics: (H)Sunset Sherbet x (H)Thin Mint GSC. Known throughout the industry as the “Larry Bird” cut of Gelato. It’s a seemingly 50/50 genetic cross between Sativa and Indica with the best traits of both. Gelato #33, is a balanced hybrid of compact [st...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for SonyManju
Member since 2018
Sexy, Fun, Uplifting, Carefree, Talkative, Slightly Drowsy, Creative
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Halfblueninjer
Member since 2018
Love this strain! Tried it today very tasty and the high is so pleasant. This is one of the perfect hybrids in my opinion!
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for VickiJ
Member since 2016
I copped this straight from Cali. This is by far one of my favorite strains, ever. I put this up there with Blue Dream and Honey Bananas. I feel so euphoric and so got damn happy. I was listening to some psychedelic rock and every beat felt like it touched my skin. And, did I mention how sexy it mad...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Thin Mint GSC
Sherbert
Gelato #33
Gelato Sorbet
child
Koolato
