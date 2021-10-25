HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Zoap

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

Zoap strain effects

Reported by 104 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Hungry

Zoap strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    27% of people say it helps with Stress
Zoap strain reviews104

October 25, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Definitely a head high, more head than body but definitely a mix of the two at the same time. I'd say on a ratio probably like 70/30 (head high>body high) but it reminds me of old school properly grown bud. It's terpy but it's not overpowering, it almost reminds me of a softer sweeter sour diesel mixed with blue dreams honestly. The taste nearly matches the name, it does have a slight taste of soap almost if you think about it, but overall it's clean, smooth and doesn't hit you too fast or too slow. Its also a mix of saliva as well, you're not just stuck, you actually have interest in going and doing things unlike most indica hybrids, in my opinion, definitely a great strain overall. Be advised first timers, be careful. Try strawberry cough if you're a newcomer or something similar. Not sure on the percentage but I'd say about 28% roughly, considering I took about a half gram snap out of my bong, it hit me harder than most, even my gorilla glue so kudos to this strain. I tend to stick to the of strains as the newer ones still have some perfecting to do but this strain is beautiful, strongly recommended, I stayed away from it for about 3 days at the dispensary until today. First time trying it, highly recommended, hoping to get a lot more of this. Feels almost like a laid back super lemon haze
68 people found this helpful
September 8, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
The zoap I had was by doja pack, deep east and wizard trees this shit is straight fire the smells coming of this bad boi is insane. It’s a mix of pink guava #16 x rainbow sherb V2 and F2 pheno 21 it’s also won two awards this year so it’s confirmed as one of the best
36 people found this helpful
October 8, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
One of the nicest strains if not they nicest strain to hit Europe pink guava and rainbow sherb cross make for a kinda chemical perfume smell and a taste that sticks to your mouth again similar to actual soap with a floral hint lol you gotta try it to understand 10/10 top shelf weed I’m loving it right now.
32 people found this helpful
