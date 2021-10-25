Definitely a head high, more head than body but definitely a mix of the two at the same time. I'd say on a ratio probably like 70/30 (head high>body high) but it reminds me of old school properly grown bud. It's terpy but it's not overpowering, it almost reminds me of a softer sweeter sour diesel mixed with blue dreams honestly. The taste nearly matches the name, it does have a slight taste of soap almost if you think about it, but overall it's clean, smooth and doesn't hit you too fast or too slow. Its also a mix of saliva as well, you're not just stuck, you actually have interest in going and doing things unlike most indica hybrids, in my opinion, definitely a great strain overall. Be advised first timers, be careful. Try strawberry cough if you're a newcomer or something similar. Not sure on the percentage but I'd say about 28% roughly, considering I took about a half gram snap out of my bong, it hit me harder than most, even my gorilla glue so kudos to this strain. I tend to stick to the of strains as the newer ones still have some perfecting to do but this strain is beautiful, strongly recommended, I stayed away from it for about 3 days at the dispensary until today. First time trying it, highly recommended, hoping to get a lot more of this. Feels almost like a laid back super lemon haze