Zazaya
Zazaya is a weed strain off the Original Z line from the breeder Terphogz. Zazaya is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid cross of (Papaya x Hindu Zkittlez) x Z3. This bad girl should finish in 56 to 60 days.
