Ze Chem strain effects
Ze Chem strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
c........1
July 25, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Very nice on the mind. Stimulating my appetite. Good for those with anxiety
a........u
June 1, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
First time trying Ze Chem (Sativa). First thing to note: it is HELLA smooth! I get more coffee, nutty, citrus flavor from it. My boyfriend agrees with me on the coffee part but says it’s also minty. Made us feel very light, relaxed, and giggly. Did not leave an after taste in our mouth, very lightweight. Enjoyed it as a preroll, High ranking: 8.5/10
c........3
November 21, 2023
Focused
Happy
Hungry
im not a huge fan of the taste, but overall, it is a very good strain. Incredibly smooth, and in my humble opinion, one of the best strains to play a very attention intensive video game with.
C........g
February 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Amazing strain hits you fast like sour diesel very potent and relaxing makes you very talkative and energetic but sedates you and couch locks you. Great stain for experience smokers
s........m
July 16, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Potent body buzz, yet leaves you alert. Definitely getting hungry. I find the terps in this batch to be very peppery and gassy, but the smoke seems to be somewhat smooth for how hard it hits. Good for relaxing without shutting down for the day.
d........1
June 15, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
It's so loud and stinky you can't hide it in a bag or when you burn it. Smells like a bag of citrus left by the side of a very busy road. Think fruit salad with a huge gassy, diesel reek, some really funky earthy coffee hints, a lot of just some reeking Chemdog stink, it just smells so complex and strange. It will make a whole room of heads turn around when they smell it. I like the quick uplifting and laughing fit high, but you get a pressure headache, not bad, but the Ze does it. Still a solid day time rip, the tastes just keep on going till the end. Fruity, sour, sharp coffee kind of clean earth taste, a lot of greasy, gassy, chem flavors, all over the citrus like diesel smog. Not my favorite, but it will do for a nice smoke session. I usually go for the Sundae Driver solo, or in a different selection.
d........y
June 4, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Creeper got sure, with a hint of minty coffee like taste. Smooth high 3.5/5
a........2
February 5, 2024
Creative
Happy
Good reliable strain, very typical sativa.