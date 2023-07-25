It's so loud and stinky you can't hide it in a bag or when you burn it. Smells like a bag of citrus left by the side of a very busy road. Think fruit salad with a huge gassy, diesel reek, some really funky earthy coffee hints, a lot of just some reeking Chemdog stink, it just smells so complex and strange. It will make a whole room of heads turn around when they smell it. I like the quick uplifting and laughing fit high, but you get a pressure headache, not bad, but the Ze does it. Still a solid day time rip, the tastes just keep on going till the end. Fruity, sour, sharp coffee kind of clean earth taste, a lot of greasy, gassy, chem flavors, all over the citrus like diesel smog. Not my favorite, but it will do for a nice smoke session. I usually go for the Sundae Driver solo, or in a different selection.