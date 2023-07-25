Ze Chem
Ze Chem is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver, Zkittlez, and Chemdawg. This strain is a complex mix with a complex flavor. Sweet, fruity, tropical, and even a little gassy, this indica-heavy hybrid will make you feel relaxed, alert, and talkative. Ze Chem is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ze Chem effects include happy, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ze Chem when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Heavy Hitters, Ze Chem features flavors like cream, tropical fruit, and earth. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Ze Chem typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Ze Chem is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. It is part of the Diamond line by Heavy Hitters, which harmonizes ultra premium flower and ultra potent THC-A diamonds for a deep balanced body effect and flavorful smooth smoke flow. If you’re looking for a potent and tasty sativa that will make you feel like you’re having a tropical vacation, Ze Chem is the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ze Chem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ze Chem strain effects
Ze Chem strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
