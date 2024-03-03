Zebra Ztripez reviews
Zebra Ztripez strain effects
Zebra Ztripez strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Zebra Ztripez reviews
n........E
March 3, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
It has help me feel energized in the morning and at night I’m able to sleep through the night . I have a lot of stress and anxiety from my cancer scare and this has helped me manage.
s........7
June 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is really good if you work mornings and need a good pick me up. It wakes you up but not enough to give you the jitters. It says it’s a 50/50 strain but personally for me, this was more of a Sativa dominant high. Highly recommend for people who need a good pick me up in the morning! 🌞
1........y
May 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Smells a bit cheesy gasy and sweet, look appeal super dense light green bud with darker orange hairs, the feel is somewhat lighter than you’d expect not ima bad way the bud feels very bouncy almost like marshmallows breaks down beautifully the smoke is slightly sweet with hints of fruit and cream as is smokes down it almost takes on menthol and the gas notes also kick in more prominently the high feels very balanced like a true hybrid if I’ve ever had one it was very relaxing on a body level but also euphoric and uplifting in the brain not too energizing but definitely not tired overall another great flower by seed junky
v........4
August 10, 2024
Sleepy
Talkative
no . that diesel taste ruined it for me . first off the after taste was nasty and very gassy with earthy dirt flavor but the high was nice once settled in , very couch locked and heavy relaxation takes over your body but before that happens i got a small wave of anxiety & it was gone within 5 mins lol & then i got to chill & relax but it was definitely the tree that gave me that bad feelin at first . doesnt feel sativa feels more indica for me because i wouldnt go anywhere but my bed to scroll until i ko .
D........7
December 10, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I enjoy this strain a lot.... i live in Michigan and have only ever smoked the Seed Junkie version of 'Zebra Ztripes'.... i have also had the pleasure of having it in a hash rosin form..... I felt that the flower was more sedative and that the rosin was a little more creative and energetic....