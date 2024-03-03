no . that diesel taste ruined it for me . first off the after taste was nasty and very gassy with earthy dirt flavor but the high was nice once settled in , very couch locked and heavy relaxation takes over your body but before that happens i got a small wave of anxiety & it was gone within 5 mins lol & then i got to chill & relax but it was definitely the tree that gave me that bad feelin at first . doesnt feel sativa feels more indica for me because i wouldnt go anywhere but my bed to scroll until i ko .