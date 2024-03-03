Smells a bit cheesy gasy and sweet, look appeal super dense light green bud with darker orange hairs, the feel is somewhat lighter than you’d expect not ima bad way the bud feels very bouncy almost like marshmallows breaks down beautifully the smoke is slightly sweet with hints of fruit and cream as is smokes down it almost takes on menthol and the gas notes also kick in more prominently the high feels very balanced like a true hybrid if I’ve ever had one it was very relaxing on a body level but also euphoric and uplifting in the brain not too energizing but definitely not tired overall another great flower by seed junky