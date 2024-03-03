stock photo similar to Zebra Ztripez
Zebra Ztripez
Zebra Ztripez is a hybrid weed strain made from a backcross of Z Animal, aka Z Animal Bx1. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zebra Ztripez is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Zebra Ztripez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zebra Ztripez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zebra Ztripez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zebra Ztripez strain effects
Zebra Ztripez strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 33% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
Zebra Ztripez strain reviews6
n........E
March 3, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
s........7
June 17, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
1........y
May 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly