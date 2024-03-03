stock photo similar to Zebra Ztripez
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Zebra Ztripez

Zebra Ztripez is a hybrid weed strain made from a backcross of Z Animal, aka Z Animal Bx1. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zebra Ztripez is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Zebra Ztripez typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zebra Ztripez’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zebra Ztripez, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Zebra Ztripez strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Zebra Ztripez strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Nausea
    33% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Depression
    16% of people say it helps with Depression
Zebra Ztripez strain reviews6

March 3, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
It has help me feel energized in the morning and at night I’m able to sleep through the night . I have a lot of stress and anxiety from my cancer scare and this has helped me manage.
3 people found this helpful
June 17, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
This strain is really good if you work mornings and need a good pick me up. It wakes you up but not enough to give you the jitters. It says it’s a 50/50 strain but personally for me, this was more of a Sativa dominant high. Highly recommend for people who need a good pick me up in the morning! 🌞
May 8, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Smells a bit cheesy gasy and sweet, look appeal super dense light green bud with darker orange hairs, the feel is somewhat lighter than you’d expect not ima bad way the bud feels very bouncy almost like marshmallows breaks down beautifully the smoke is slightly sweet with hints of fruit and cream as is smokes down it almost takes on menthol and the gas notes also kick in more prominently the high feels very balanced like a true hybrid if I’ve ever had one it was very relaxing on a body level but also euphoric and uplifting in the brain not too energizing but definitely not tired overall another great flower by seed junky
Read all reviews

