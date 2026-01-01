Zeclair x Delusion
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
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Zeclair x Delusion
ZxD
Hybrid
Zeclair x Delusion potency is higher THC than average.
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Zeclair x Delusion is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zeclair and Delusion. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zeclair x Delusion is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fig Farms, the average price of Zeclair x Delusion typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zeclair x Delusion’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zeclair x Delusion, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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