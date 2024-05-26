Is this my new favorite strain?! What a pedigree of genetic lineage. The resulting terpene profile provides a delicious light and sweet baked pasty dough flavor with diesel after taste. Bold notes of Kush Mints make up the body of the flavor and carry the richness of Runtz, Mac, Zkittlez, and Sherb. If you have been disappointed with the power behind your indica strains, and are looking for more dimension to the high than just a zoned-out/slumpy feeling, ZeClaire is for you. Great for late afternoon and evenings spend at home or at smaller more intimate social gatherings. This review is based off of the flower grown by Dubz Garden in CA. Get you some!