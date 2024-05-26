Zeclair reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zeclair.
Zeclair strain effects
Zeclair strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
n........1
May 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
In a world full of hybrids today. This is one that truly leans to the heavier side. If you are looking for a strain to relax with, look no further, I’m dabbing on this out of a Coldfire and taste is like a gasoline pastry. High and taste and both on point. Enjoy my friends.
B........a
March 20, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Talkative
Found this strain when I shopped at The Circle last year . I was showed about this brand and strain of Fig Farms and loved it ever since! I felt talkative for sure, kind of hyper, but after maybe 2 hours, I felt mellow and relaxed. It sucks that it’s hard to find now, only The Corner LBC sells them now, but this is by far my most favorite strain. The flower is pretty sticky though, but the smell is good 👍
c........f
May 19, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Is this my new favorite strain?! What a pedigree of genetic lineage. The resulting terpene profile provides a delicious light and sweet baked pasty dough flavor with diesel after taste. Bold notes of Kush Mints make up the body of the flavor and carry the richness of Runtz, Mac, Zkittlez, and Sherb. If you have been disappointed with the power behind your indica strains, and are looking for more dimension to the high than just a zoned-out/slumpy feeling, ZeClaire is for you. Great for late afternoon and evenings spend at home or at smaller more intimate social gatherings. This review is based off of the flower grown by Dubz Garden in CA. Get you some!
d........x
October 22, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
ZeClair from Wild Rose is some of the kindest flower Ive ever smoked. Deep purple and full of flavor. I’ve driven 20 miles out of my way to find it and bought every 1/8 they had. 11/10
l........y
July 31, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Zeclair Live Hash Rosin - Bountiful Farms Purchased at Honey - Northampton MA Indica dominant hybrid 88% 8.2% terps Smoked in a bowl between flower This stuff is the real deal if you’re looking for a functioning (ish) leaning indica - I find myself to have high tolerance and am constantly on the edge of “whoaaaa this is too much” before I can reign it in - heady buzz, body buzzing, and the flavor aftertaste has manifested into a feeling in me. Just lovely stuff all around, a must cop in concentrate form if you find it!