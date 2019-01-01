ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. ZeitGeist
  • Leafly flower of ZeitGeist

Hybrid

ZeitGeist

ZeitGeist

Bred by I&l Genetics, ZeitGeist crosses a female Sour Amnesia with a male Purple Pantera. This hybrid has a sweet lemon and grape aroma that’s accompanied by piney gas notes. The high is powerful with initial cerebral effects that will leave you spacey and forgetful on the nearest couch. Not for the faint of heart, ZeitGeist is there for when you need to stay down and relax.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Pantera
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Amnesia
parent
Strain
ZeitGeist