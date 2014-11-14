ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Sour Amnesia

Sour Amnesia

HortiLab Seeds created this potent sativa by bringing together Sour Diesel and Amnesia, two legendary strains from opposite sides of the world. Sour Amnesia has an earthy, floral aroma that is enhanced by the citrus, diesel zest of Sour Diesel. After taking 2nd place in the Sativa Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2012, this strain has been celebrated for its soaring, uplifting effects, and is appreciated by commercial breeders and connoisseur growers alike.

553 reported effects from 77 people
Happy 72%
Uplifted 68%
Euphoric 59%
Energetic 50%
Creative 50%

Hands down one of the best strains I have ever smoked. It is simply incredible. On looks and smell alone I had to purchase it. It smelt like a box of Sour Nerds candy and looked like something you would have found in a secret prototype room at Willy Wonka's factory. The effects of this particu...
CreativeHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Got 20 grams of this, grown outdoor in Portugal. Holy shit best high i've ever had, i'd describe it as 'clean' it's just a great uplifting creative high. Don't try and sleep after a gram joint of this though or your head will be spinning! Smoked 2 bowels in my hot tub and felt like I was falling :D
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Really nice wake and bake strain this strain will get you going for the whole day - Decent Taste ( i wasn't a big fan but my friends were ) - Smooth Throat Hit - Uplifted, Energetic, Alert High
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHungry
Diesel knocked up Amnesia and their sweet flower child is a total knockout. Sour D makes everything better, trumping Amnesia musty flavor in lieu of a tart, citrusy, funk and smooth Diesel exhaust. This hip new twist on an old twist is hands down better than her predecessors. I hope she sticks arou...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
This strand was amazing. I'm prone to anxiety and panic attacks when I smoke, so I usually stick to indicas. I wanted to try a sativa again since I hadn't in a while and decided to go with this. Within 5 minutes after smoking it, I immediately could feel the stress and tension drain from my body. I ...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Amnesia
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Amnesia
First strain child
Focaccia
child
Second strain child
ZeitGeist
child

New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
