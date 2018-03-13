ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Zelda

Zelda by Swamp Boys Seeds is a balanced mixture of Legend OG and Orange Blossom Trail. With both soothing and relaxing effects, Zelda lays into the body, calming and centering sporadic thoughts while tempering minor aches and pains. Its aroma is compelling and intricate, offering notes of anise, rose, and sandalwood. Enjoy Zelda throughout the day to minimize stress and mute “monkey mind.”

Reviews

12

Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
This strain would be perfect for yup you guessed it, playing Zelda! The high itself is a wonderful hybrid leaving me functional yet relaxed. Time has some distortion with this strain. I was playing Ocarina of Time for what felt like 3 hours, but was really 7 hours. I got all the way to the desert le...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for aaliyah420
Member since 2017
Very uplifting, a bit of a tired feeling but it feels as if it’s pushing you to get up and do something. highly recommend if you have trouble sleeping or want to be active because it can help with both depending on dosage
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for seaweeddank
Member since 2017
Lives up to its names hype. Accurate description and it’s going to be a regular.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for DW123
Member since 2018
Definitely lightened the mood. Relaxing body buzz. Enjoyable daytime smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for madrigae
Member since 2018
Fragrant and pretty with plenty of Frost and orange threads. This builds nicely with an initial neck-up euphoria that slowly sinks into the body. Extremely relaxing, but not a couch-lock so much as a loose-limbed, warm and pain relieving. I had good functionality and surprisingly no munchies. An imp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
more
reviews
Lineage

Strain parent
Legend OG
parent
Strain
Zelda