ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zelda
  4. Reviews

Zelda reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zelda.

Reviews

10

Avatar for TokinLady
Member since 2018
Good hybrid. Reacts towards strong indica. Perfect couch lock.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Goobalot
Member since 2019
This strain is relaxing. Good balance of head and body high. You kinda get the floaty feeling. Like you are a graceful ghost with no concerns making your way to the fridge.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jawlessbody
Member since 2015
One of my favorites for waking up and morning smokes. I suffer from treatment resistant depression and this strain definitely helps me stay productive instead of slumping back into bed or the couch due to lack of motivation. If you smoke too much of this, though, it will slump you. So only smoke a l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Zxvasdf
Member since 2018
Stepping into the dispensary was like entering a warm cave. I shouldered past the rows of glassy paraphernalia, concentrates, and edibles. In the back of the store sat a wizened old man who peered rheumatically over his drooping bottom eyelids. Thunder boomed and the lights flickered: the room see...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for Gueritikachica
Member since 2018
Mine was called Zelda #9 by the facility. It was a very pleasant smooth smoke. the effects are Relaxing but not too sleepy. a very chill sensation not one of my favorites but still a good one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for DW123
Member since 2018
Definitely lightened the mood. Relaxing body buzz. Enjoyable daytime smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for madrigae
Member since 2018
Fragrant and pretty with plenty of Frost and orange threads. This builds nicely with an initial neck-up euphoria that slowly sinks into the body. Extremely relaxing, but not a couch-lock so much as a loose-limbed, warm and pain relieving. I had good functionality and surprisingly no munchies. An imp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
This strain would be perfect for yup you guessed it, playing Zelda! The high itself is a wonderful hybrid leaving me functional yet relaxed. Time has some distortion with this strain. I was playing Ocarina of Time for what felt like 3 hours, but was really 7 hours. I got all the way to the desert le...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy