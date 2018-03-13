Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of my favorites for waking up and morning smokes. I suffer from treatment resistant depression and this strain definitely helps me stay productive instead of slumping back into bed or the couch due to lack of motivation. If you smoke too much of this, though, it will slump you. So only smoke a l...
Stepping into the dispensary was like entering a warm cave. I shouldered past the rows of glassy paraphernalia, concentrates, and edibles. In the back of the store sat a wizened old man who peered rheumatically over his drooping bottom eyelids.
Thunder boomed and the lights flickered: the room see...
Fragrant and pretty with plenty of Frost and orange threads. This builds nicely with an initial neck-up euphoria that slowly sinks into the body. Extremely relaxing, but not a couch-lock so much as a loose-limbed, warm and pain relieving. I had good functionality and surprisingly no munchies. An imp...
This strain would be perfect for yup you guessed it, playing Zelda!
The high itself is a wonderful hybrid leaving me functional yet relaxed.
Time has some distortion with this strain. I was playing Ocarina of Time for what felt like 3 hours, but was really 7 hours. I got all the way to the desert le...