Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zen.
Reviews
25
larrydarrell
Member since 2017
Vape pen Ccell cart. Initial calm, mild expansion/relaxation emotionally. Gently glides toward a general sense of focus and enjoyment of "doing things" like some of those daily chores we all have: cleaning up the kitchen; emptying the litter box, tackling a load or two of laundry. Completely pleasan...
This is so comforting for the stomach, it's a very mellow buzz I had the concentrate form of this. It's about 70 percent THC 150 mil.CBD. Medically an excellent alternative to Donatol which has many unpleasant side effects. I don't know why the government ever banned this wonderful medicine.
This is my all time favorite strain, it treats my chronic pain and migraines better than anything else. I also have depression, anxiety, and a personality disorder and its is truly a very calming and relaxing high that does sedate me.
My go to strain has been Cannatonic, it just works better for my chemistry. Although Zen has been very good for anxiety and pain. The only issue I have is if vaping more than a couple hits, I get a headache. This is probably due to the sativa side which is why I stay away from sativa dom strains wit...