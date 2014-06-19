ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Zen reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zen.

larrydarrell
Member since 2017
Vape pen Ccell cart. Initial calm, mild expansion/relaxation emotionally. Gently glides toward a general sense of focus and enjoyment of "doing things" like some of those daily chores we all have: cleaning up the kitchen; emptying the litter box, tackling a load or two of laundry. Completely pleasan...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Maria1dl
Member since 2018
This is so comforting for the stomach, it's a very mellow buzz I had the concentrate form of this. It's about 70 percent THC 150 mil.CBD. Medically an excellent alternative to Donatol which has many unpleasant side effects. I don't know why the government ever banned this wonderful medicine.
HungryRelaxed
martha420fantasy
Member since 2018
Omg love it. Make sure you got a good grower to show you it’s max potency. Made me feel less claustrophobic somehow. Like there was more space in the world. Nice feeling 👍🏼🌈
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
SmokyQuartzKitten
Member since 2018
This is my all time favorite strain, it treats my chronic pain and migraines better than anything else. I also have depression, anxiety, and a personality disorder and its is truly a very calming and relaxing high that does sedate me.
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Jrat1
Member since 2017
Found this at organic alternatives in fort collins. Their version was 22% thc and less than 1% cbd. Did not give me the crohns disease relief at all.
jSGranger
Member since 2016
One of my favorite sativa hybrids, 16% THC, 3% CBD. I am focused and alive when on this stuff. Flavor is mild and not harsh at all. Slowly becoming one of my favorite hybrids!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
ajemaner
Member since 2016
I shot a great game of golf because of Zen. also got longest drive! Zen... it's all in the name!
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
JamaicanRob
Member since 2016
My go to strain has been Cannatonic, it just works better for my chemistry. Although Zen has been very good for anxiety and pain. The only issue I have is if vaping more than a couple hits, I get a headache. This is probably due to the sativa side which is why I stay away from sativa dom strains wit...
FocusedHappy