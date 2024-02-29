Zensation is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 25% sativa and 75% indica. Zensation is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by ‘Ministry Of Cannabis Farms’, the average price of Zensation typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zensation’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zensation, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



