Zkittle Head reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zkittle Head.
Zkittle Head strain effects
Zkittle Head reviews
o........y
August 15, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Strongest zkittle strain I’ve tried. This is straight from Northern Cali no doubt. We have had zkittles/gelato hybrids for a few years now. There’s a Florida strain which is 260 miles from my front door lol. Good growers paying attention to their crop. Heady buzz.
B........s
July 13, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Relaxing and uplifting sativa hybrid. Focused enough to watch tv or complete a task, but no racing thoughts or stress.