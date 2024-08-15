Zkittle Head
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Zkittle Head
ZHD
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Apricot
Diesel
Coffee
Zkittle Head effects are mostly energizing.
Zkittle Head potency is higher THC than average.
Zkittle Head is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Zkittlez x Headbanger Kush for the Smash Hits collection. Each parent strain has cup wins in their own right, and combine to create a euphoric, giggle-inducing strain that tastes like grapefruit and grape candy dipped in diesel. Expect kush-shaped buds in lime-green. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittle Head, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Zkittle Head strain reviews(3)
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o........y
August 15, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Strongest zkittle strain I’ve tried. This is straight from Northern Cali no doubt. We have had zkittles/gelato hybrids for a few years now. There’s a Florida strain which is 260 miles from my front door lol. Good growers paying attention to their crop. Heady buzz.
B........s
July 13, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Relaxing and uplifting sativa hybrid. Focused enough to watch tv or complete a task, but no racing thoughts or stress.