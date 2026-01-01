Z Glue
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Z Glue
ZG
Hybrid
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Z Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between The Original Z and Cali Glue. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Z Glue is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Z Glue typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Z Glue’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Z Glue, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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