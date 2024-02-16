I used to be a daily smoker until one day smoking made me paranoid, and ever since I have struggled with getting high. Its always a 50/50 chance i will have a bad high so I have to prepared with every bowl I smoke. This strain has not made me paranoid a single time, and I was even able to go out into public comfortably while high for the first time in probably years. I literally made an account because of how great being high from this strain feels. If you experience anxiety or paranoia while high, this strain might actually work for you. Might try to get my neighbor who has always had anxiety from weed try this strain to really test it out, if I do I will update the review.