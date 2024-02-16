Zkittlez Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zkittlez Pie.
Zkittlez Pie strain effects
Zkittlez Pie strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Zkittlez Pie reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........4
February 16, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I used to be a daily smoker until one day smoking made me paranoid, and ever since I have struggled with getting high. Its always a 50/50 chance i will have a bad high so I have to prepared with every bowl I smoke. This strain has not made me paranoid a single time, and I was even able to go out into public comfortably while high for the first time in probably years. I literally made an account because of how great being high from this strain feels. If you experience anxiety or paranoia while high, this strain might actually work for you. Might try to get my neighbor who has always had anxiety from weed try this strain to really test it out, if I do I will update the review.
p........q
April 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
if I smoke it in joint form I get numbing of the lips and tongue. With a bong - just the tongue goes numb. I would love to try this as a topical one day. May blend it with Green Crack as I think that would be extremely complimentary.
b........0
May 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
According to where I bought this, this is an indica leaning hybrid. It helps me a lot with chronic pain and depression.
j........6
March 1, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I am on my second run, with ZPie. She is the most pungent, flavorful strain I’ve ever grown. Hands down a keeper. 🔥🔥🔥
l........1
October 29, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
this strain is pretty good if u don't smoke too much, then you'll be stuck. Really raises the stress of you, but Boy'O'Boy I've never had a strain that make me as HUNGRY as this 1. three and a half stars