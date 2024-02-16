stock photo similar to Zkittlez Pie
Zkittlez Pie
Zkittlez Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Georgia Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zkittlez Pie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, the average price of Zkittlez Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zkittlez Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zkittlez Piee, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
J........4
February 16, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
p........q
April 23, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
b........0
May 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy