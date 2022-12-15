Z'Lato
aka Zelato, Z Lato
Z'Lato
Zla
Hybrid
Uplifted
Relaxed
Euphoric
Chemical
Berry
Ammonia
Z'Lato effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Z'Lato, also known as Zelato and Z Lato,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, relaxed, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Z'Lato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Z'LatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Z'Lato strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Z'Lato strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Z'Lato products near you
Similar to Z'Lato near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Z'Lato strain reviews(18)
Read all reviews
E........s
December 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
s........9
July 14, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
m........5
January 5, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy