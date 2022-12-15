I’m bipolar 1 and adhd and I smoke about two ounces a month. I regularly ONLY smoke Sativa dominants but this is the only hybrid I’ve tried that gives me a relaxation without bringing in the deep depression. Usually indicas and hybrids make me sad and sometimes even irritated. But this one is an exception!! Definitely lighter feeling. head is light. Mood is light. Taste is light. Yet the effect is still potent (which I love). The only con I can find to mention on this strain is that I do feel kind of jittery. Not necessarily tingly but just like little muscle spasms here and there. But that may just be me