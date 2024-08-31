Z'Lato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Z'Lato.
Z'Lato strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Z'Lato strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 11% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
Z'Lato reviews
v........k
August 31, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
This strain helps my bipolar one, as someone else mentioned before I bought this strain. It’s not too strong to send me into a delusional state and not to weak to not get high. It’s just right, I feel talkative and relaxed, but I can do things if I want to. What you look for in a high with bipolar disorder. I smoked this in a cart from budfox in CO.
d........r
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Just picked up a half Oz of this at my Dispensary and DAMN 👀 It smells AND tastes like sweet fruity candy 🍇🍭💨 I can feel it creeping down my body and it is a delight 😌 If you see this at a dispensary pick it up, it can be a bit pricey but worth it in my opinion 👏🏼🔥 Enjoy🍃
m........5
January 5, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I got this flower, looking for something new. One of my absolute new, favorites strains! SUCH a mellow hit, and smooth flavor. Fruity, gassy, and slightly cheesy with no hard choking. It's a good buzz, that helped me focus on tasks. But I was relaxed and alert, feeling awesome. Nice long lasting buzz, it's a hybrid!
s........2
July 9, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
Zelato
d........5
April 25, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Dry eyes
I got some by pinchys the nose is amazing and the effects r great as I am currently melting... perhaps I've taken to much... to much man lmao.
s........b
February 5, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Makes me want to sit around a fire and chat shit for hours, good with friends
s........9
July 14, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Makes my badonkadonk go mad crazy
E........s
December 15, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
I’m bipolar 1 and adhd and I smoke about two ounces a month. I regularly ONLY smoke Sativa dominants but this is the only hybrid I’ve tried that gives me a relaxation without bringing in the deep depression. Usually indicas and hybrids make me sad and sometimes even irritated. But this one is an exception!! Definitely lighter feeling. head is light. Mood is light. Taste is light. Yet the effect is still potent (which I love). The only con I can find to mention on this strain is that I do feel kind of jittery. Not necessarily tingly but just like little muscle spasms here and there. But that may just be me