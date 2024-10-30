Zlime reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zlime.
Zlime strain effects
Zlime reviews
m........9
October 30, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Amazing for pain, I have chronic pain in my back and knees and hair a J sorts it all out the other half is just smoked for fun 😂 I bought a cheap ounce of shake. it had a lot of little bugs in so it's half Oz flower half dust. it's amazing though. the taste is very lime, I'm not a fan of lime but this strain tastes amazing
e........m
March 20, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Had this in spring/summer 2023, very chill strain, taste like lime, citrusy sweet tones with grapefruit tinges. Good for relaxing in the evening with some TV show.