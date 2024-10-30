Zlime
HybridTHC 15%CBD 0%
Zlime
ZLM
Hybrid
Uplifted
Hungry
Relaxed
Lime
Sweet
Earthy
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Zlime effects are mostly calming.
Zlime potency is higher THC than average.
Zlime is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cali-X in California. To make it, Cali-X crossed OZK to an undisclosed lime strain. Zlime is big, and bright green, with rich, syrupy lime aroma, and taste, and potent yet hybrid effects.
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Zlime strain reviews(4)
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m........9
October 30, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Amazing for pain, I have chronic pain in my back and knees and hair a J sorts it all out the other half is just smoked for fun 😂 I bought a cheap ounce of shake. it had a lot of little bugs in so it's half Oz flower half dust. it's amazing though. the taste is very lime, I'm not a fan of lime but this strain tastes amazing
e........m
March 20, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Had this in spring/summer 2023, very chill strain, taste like lime, citrusy sweet tones with grapefruit tinges. Good for relaxing in the evening with some TV show.