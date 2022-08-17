Zlushi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zlushi.
Zlushi strain effects
Zlushi strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
_........_
August 17, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hits on many different levels in different ways. 2 hits (off of the pipe)and it’s the perfect daytime strain, no back pain, no arthritis pain and properly motivated. 4-5 hits (off of the pipe)and now it’s an end of the day, help you unwind kinda strain. Leaves you mellow and relaxed, ready for dinner and a shower. Again, as before, no back or arthritis pain. 1 Raw Cone full with The Misses and its lights out Night Night time strain. Lol. I sleep through the night (I suffer from insomnia due to chronic pain) and wake up rested and ready for the day and a fresh wake and bake. 😝 You really can’t go wrong with this strain, in my humble opinion.
w........5
April 24, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
After only half a joint, and in under an hour I felt as if I’d pushed a HAPPY BUTTON inside myself! I suffer from severe depression but this cannabis allowed me to laugh freely, openly, out loud! I’m not talking about crazy, scary laughter, I mean the kind of freedom to be amused that seems to come from my very soul. Life looks brighter, more colorful and hopeful with this cannabis! I ordered a pipe from Etsy and I can’t wait to smoke some in my new, pretty little pipe!
S........g
December 6, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Totally awesome 😎. Gr8nness for Anxiety and brain strain ( Brain injury-bile stack!!! 2002,1st September!) Ganjamania, YES I.
B........a
January 2, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Def heavy hitting gives you a relax body without couch lock. Productive, happy. Def one my new fav. My THC def hit hard so levels wasn’t low at all and I’m no amateur.
p........t
April 6, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Just piped one of these hoes down, so far I've been typing this for 7 minutes. I'm gonna be honest I'm so fried I don't think I can tell my lips from my eyes. definitely makes you a little dazed and would rather do it with friends than alone. I'm fried as a KFC family bucket. makes you pretty hungry I think my stomach got upset because I got the wings from taco bell I do not think it was the weed. DO NOT GET THE WINGS FROM TACO BELL!
M........e
August 29, 2023
Do not smoke before work 😳😂
d........t
August 14, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Happy
After smoking this strain I become very happy and filled with life. I want to play MW2 more on the PS5. All I want to do being that I’m retired is have a good time and this strain definitely helps.
j........8
April 13, 2023
Creative
Focused
I’m reviewing Whitw Zlushi, which hasn’t been on the list yet. If you’re able to find it, yes. I’m told it’s 80% sativa. No way of knowing, but I DO know it keeps you moving, and dreaming. Not the best insomnia cure, though it’s a great strain for getting chores done and cooking dinner. I’ll probably even pack my one-hitter with it. Strong grapefruit/ sweet/ tangy flavor. VERY smooth. Very strong. Oddly, it’s VERY soft too. I keep it at 65% humidity and it still practically melts in ur hands. Overall, GREAT strain.