Hits on many different levels in different ways. 2 hits (off of the pipe)and it’s the perfect daytime strain, no back pain, no arthritis pain and properly motivated. 4-5 hits (off of the pipe)and now it’s an end of the day, help you unwind kinda strain. Leaves you mellow and relaxed, ready for dinner and a shower. Again, as before, no back or arthritis pain. 1 Raw Cone full with The Misses and its lights out Night Night time strain. Lol. I sleep through the night (I suffer from insomnia due to chronic pain) and wake up rested and ready for the day and a fresh wake and bake. 😝 You really can’t go wrong with this strain, in my humble opinion.