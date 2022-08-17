Zlushi
Zlushi, more commonly written as Zlushie, is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake, Grape Zkittlez, and Gelato 41. Zlushi is approximately 20% THC and 1% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for moderately experienced cannabis consumers or for new users in smaller doses. Leafly customers tell us Zlushi effects include focused, talkative, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zlushi when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and fatigue. Bred by LA Traffic, Zlushi features flavors like peach, pear, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Zlushi typically ranges from $55–$85. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zlushi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to ZlushiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Zlushi strain effects
Zlushi strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Zlushi products near you
Similar to Zlushi near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—