Zlushiez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zlushiez.
Zlushiez strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Zlushiez strain flavors
Zlushiez strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Stress
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
Zlushiez reviews
A........2
February 16, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Excellent strain for sleep, slept like a just fed baby. Nice head and body high with heavy indica effects. Calm and euphoria washes over you at first and gradually carries you over to the indica side, sliding you into slumber. This is especially beneficial after a stressful day at work or going on a nice mental vacation/ self care day. Currently my top five favorites.
S........3
March 29, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
That taste is immaculate with the strain. Also very calm and super smooth.
C........3
October 8, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I brought a 3.5 of rainbow zlushies about 2 weeks ago , which is rainbow belts crossed with everything mentioned here . That high is like taking off weight, and slowly drifting upwards . Light as a feather
c........4
September 8, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
*Zlushiez* Hits So Smooth It's Criminal 🕶️ Blew An L And Was Asleep Unbeknownst To Me‼️ Don't Let The 22% Fool Ya! This Is Better Than Grease Monkey Which Avg 25%.
d........n
December 15, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Right away the aroma is a very pleasant fruity with a hint of pine and the flavor is great not sure how to describe the taste but is one of the better ones ive had taste wise. THC 26.3%
d........m
May 11, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Very interesting high; definitely a hybrid the indica sneaks in a bit after you smoke it. Very strong earthy and lavender flavors!
k........6
February 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Wow! What a good strain my batch was like a hybrid type of high at first then a strong kick of the indica kicked in it’s not a super heavy indica taste is amazing I got a berry and cream type flavor with the same type of smell to go with it a much try strain would say it’s more of a hybrid
b........0
January 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Dry mouth
Very great wind down strain right here, Great for joint/muscle pains. Also gives a tingly or almost numbing sensation…. Zaathentic !!