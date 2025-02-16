Zlushiez
Zlushiez
Zsh
Hybrid
Focused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Berry
Apple
Strawberry
Zlushiez effects are mostly calming.
Zlushiez is a popular, modern marijuana strain bred by Raw Genetics from Zkittlez and Strawberry Fritter (Apple Fritter x Strawberries and Cream). Zlushiez is not to be confused with the different strain, Zlushi. We're still learning more about Zlushie, so leave a review.
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Zlushiez strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Zlushiez strain flavors
Zlushiez strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Stress
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
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Similar to Zlushiez near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
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Zlushiez strain reviews(9)
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A........2
February 16, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Excellent strain for sleep, slept like a just fed baby. Nice head and body high with heavy indica effects. Calm and euphoria washes over you at first and gradually carries you over to the indica side, sliding you into slumber. This is especially beneficial after a stressful day at work or going on a nice mental vacation/ self care day. Currently my top five favorites.
S........3
March 29, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
That taste is immaculate with the strain. Also very calm and super smooth.
C........3
October 8, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I brought a 3.5 of rainbow zlushies about 2 weeks ago , which is rainbow belts crossed with everything mentioned here . That high is like taking off weight, and slowly drifting upwards . Light as a feather