ZMO reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain ZMO.
ZMO strain effects
ZMO strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
ZMO reviews
b........1
March 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Has a very sweet taste at first, then halfway through exhaling it gets peppery. The only smell I get, from the batch I bought, is fresh berries. Definitely going to be used for my bedtime bowl!
t........g
April 10, 2022
killer. hints of berry. pungent. my nose tingled something crazy after a whiff. Rosy Refinery cold cured rosin badder. Would definitely get it again. perfect anime n vibe strain
g........9
March 30, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Super relaxing
M........q
July 15, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Love ZMO! I can smoke it all day and feel wonderful and accomplish so much. My ocd brain shuts up for a while. 10/10 have smoked again.