ZMO
ZMO
ZMO
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Talkative
Chemical
Berry
Pungent
ZMO effects are mostly calming.
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ZMO strain effects
ZMO strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
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ZMO strain reviews(5)
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j........w
6 days ago
Focused
Relaxed
Headache
Pretty stinky chemical rubber taste after burning the hash in a glass zippsy pipe. The high is cerebral consuming like that with low eyes, relaxation and almost tasting music
M........q
July 15, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Love ZMO! I can smoke it all day and feel wonderful and accomplish so much. My ocd brain shuts up for a while. 10/10 have smoked again.
b........1
March 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Has a very sweet taste at first, then halfway through exhaling it gets peppery. The only smell I get, from the batch I bought, is fresh berries. Definitely going to be used for my bedtime bowl!