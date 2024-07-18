Taste is super, marvelous, damn near effervescent! 🤤 I tried Scooby Snacks before also, but Zoinks! probably had me eating waaaayyyy more snacks than Scooby Snacks did. Last a good while, so 1 blunt after work will last me until I wake up & sit on the throne, smoking my wake and bake. Coughing from some good smoke while taking a dump is quite therapeutic 🤤

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