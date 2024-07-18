Zoinks reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zoinks.
Zoinks strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Zoinks strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
Zoinks reviews
P........e
July 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Dry mouth
It’s solid. Has good effects, similar to like a jet fuel or like strain.
p........l
December 24, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Taste is super, marvelous, damn near effervescent! 🤤 I tried Scooby Snacks before also, but Zoinks! probably had me eating waaaayyyy more snacks than Scooby Snacks did. Last a good while, so 1 blunt after work will last me until I wake up & sit on the throne, smoking my wake and bake. Coughing from some good smoke while taking a dump is quite therapeutic 🤤
b........5
December 24, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
Excellent strain z cross with scooby snacks “zoinks” powered by gas guys 10/10 the nose on this one very z sweet and earthy something you may overlook based on profile clean heavy smoke sweet on in inhale with hints of pine and pure gas on the exhale lingering sweet notes that will leave craving a treat this strain is good for appetite loss and relaxation my personal opinion.
R........9
June 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Tasty heavy hitter. Pick some up, you will not regret it.:)
b........y
June 16, 2023
It tastes bad :( some people might like it but if you don’t like it, it’s BAD. I also can’t really describe what it tastes like so I’ll try my best to guess.
k........n
June 7, 2022
Euphoric
Tingly
I have chronic pain (CRPS/RSD) this helps my nerve pain. Best to use if you have no plans IMO. I have a very high tolerance and this got me good. helps with my muscles spasms