Zoinks
aka Zoinks!
Zoinks
Zoi
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Creative
Apple
Diesel
Berry
Zoinks effects are mostly energizing.
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Zoinks strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Zoinks strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
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Zoinks strain reviews(8)
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P........e
July 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Dry mouth
It’s solid. Has good effects, similar to like a jet fuel or like strain.
p........l
December 24, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Taste is super, marvelous, damn near effervescent! 🤤 I tried Scooby Snacks before also, but Zoinks! probably had me eating waaaayyyy more snacks than Scooby Snacks did. Last a good while, so 1 blunt after work will last me until I wake up & sit on the throne, smoking my wake and bake. Coughing from some good smoke while taking a dump is quite therapeutic 🤤
b........5
December 24, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
Excellent strain z cross with scooby snacks “zoinks” powered by gas guys 10/10 the nose on this one very z sweet and earthy something you may overlook based on profile clean heavy smoke sweet on in inhale with hints of pine and pure gas on the exhale lingering sweet notes that will leave craving a treat this strain is good for appetite loss and relaxation my personal opinion.