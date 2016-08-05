ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Zoom Pie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zoom Pie.

Avatar for nymaway
Member since 2019
Nice relaxing effect. Doesn't make you as sleepy or lethargic as some other indicas but is rather a mellow pleasant high. Great for nerve pain.
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DeepRootsMike
Member since 2018
Exceptional in every way. The aroma reminds me of grandaddy purp. The first taste is super sweet, with a heavy cherry/berry exhale. Halfway through the joint I was already pretty stoned. Almost mixed the wrong nutes for my garden 😂. 45 min in I'm melted into the couch and hungry as hell. Some of th...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Primejackie
Member since 2017
Awesome strain. Nice taste, good flavors can't wait to try it again
Avatar for IsiahMCN
Member since 2017
gooood
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for pnuts4
Member since 2016
One of my favorite when it comes around. 2 powerful strains packed into one bud. The sweet tastes and aroma of the Cherry Pie with the Strong sedative effects of the Zombie. Treats all sorts of conditions especially cramps, spasms, nausea and Insomnia.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for pnuts4
Member since 2016
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy