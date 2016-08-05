Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Exceptional in every way. The aroma reminds me of grandaddy purp. The first taste is super sweet, with a heavy cherry/berry exhale. Halfway through the joint I was already pretty stoned. Almost mixed the wrong nutes for my garden 😂. 45 min in I'm melted into the couch and hungry as hell. Some of th...
One of my favorite when it comes around. 2 powerful strains packed into one bud. The sweet tastes and aroma of the Cherry Pie with the Strong sedative effects of the Zombie. Treats all sorts of conditions especially cramps, spasms, nausea and Insomnia.