Zoom Pie

Zoom Pie (also known as Zombie Pie) is a heavy indica-dominant strain that blends the potency of Blue Zombie with the flavor and color of Cherry Pie. This combination yields blue and purple foliage that reeks of tart cherries and pungent skunky fuel. It is known to stimulate appetite while imbuing the consumer with a heady euphoria (presumably from the recessive African landrace, Durban Poison, nestled in Cherry Pie). Enjoy this strain as a means to crush stress, physical discomfort, and depression. But be aware, this strain will apply sedative effects to the body when dosed heavily.

Avatar for Cherryzoom9999
Member since 2016
True indica strain. Heavy hitter that has a fuely,berry,Cherry flavor. Recommend for wide array of medical uses
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for pnuts4
Member since 2016
One of my favorite when it comes around. 2 powerful strains packed into one bud. The sweet tastes and aroma of the Cherry Pie with the Strong sedative effects of the Zombie. Treats all sorts of conditions especially cramps, spasms, nausea and Insomnia.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for DeepRootsMike
Member since 2018
Exceptional in every way. The aroma reminds me of grandaddy purp. The first taste is super sweet, with a heavy cherry/berry exhale. Halfway through the joint I was already pretty stoned. Almost mixed the wrong nutes for my garden 😂. 45 min in I'm melted into the couch and hungry as hell. Some of th...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for IsiahMCN
Member since 2017
gooood
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for nymaway
Member since 2019
Nice relaxing effect. Doesn't make you as sleepy or lethargic as some other indicas but is rather a mellow pleasant high. Great for nerve pain.
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Cherry Pie
Zoom Pie

