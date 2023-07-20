Zortzi is a hybrid cannabis strain that builds on Zkittlez. Breeder Bask Triangle Farms crossed Z to their strain Ortzadar. ‘Ortzadar’ is the Basque word for ‘rainbow’, and crosses Z x Cookies and Cream. Explosive tropical rainbow fruit flavor and divine, dinnertime hybrid indica effects helped Zortzi win the 2023 Ego Clash Barcelona for flower.



