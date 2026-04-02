Zours
Zours
Zrs
Hybrid
Happy
Uplifted
Energetic
Butter
Apricot
Chemical
Zours effects are mostly energizing.
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Zours is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, uplifted, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Zours, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Zours strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
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Zours strain reviews(21)
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R........2
April 2, 2026
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
WOW!! Been a long time smoker, (cut my teeth late 80s) and even with the new stuff these days... This!!... this is different. 1st hit I knew it was special. I like having a little variety in my stash and move on. However, I'm DEF. going back for more!! 💚
H........3
August 24, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Got this from a 🔌 today and he calls it Blue Zours but it tastes just like this big guy here, I’m used to the highs that have me in a dazed state but THIS?? 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾
d........4
April 15, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
As a daily gardener, this strain really packs a punch! I smoke paper to enjoy more of the flavor from the flower and in my words, you’ll feel the taste at the end of your cheek. Fruity, citrusy, not too gassy not too fruity. Which is why I enjoy this strain so much.