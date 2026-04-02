Zours reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zours.
Zours strain effects
Reported by 21 real people like you
Zours reviews
R........2
April 2, 2026
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
WOW!! Been a long time smoker, (cut my teeth late 80s) and even with the new stuff these days... This!!... this is different. 1st hit I knew it was special. I like having a little variety in my stash and move on. However, I'm DEF. going back for more!! 💚
H........3
August 24, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Got this from a 🔌 today and he calls it Blue Zours but it tastes just like this big guy here, I’m used to the highs that have me in a dazed state but THIS?? 🤌🏾🤌🏾🤌🏾
d........4
April 15, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
As a daily gardener, this strain really packs a punch! I smoke paper to enjoy more of the flavor from the flower and in my words, you’ll feel the taste at the end of your cheek. Fruity, citrusy, not too gassy not too fruity. Which is why I enjoy this strain so much.
2........t
May 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Its strong and the flavor is intense. Makes me feel sleepy and really hungry.
h........r
June 24, 2023
Happy
Uplifted
Smoking Zours for the first time as I type. Really fruity and chemically at the same time. Potent. I feel instantly in a better mood than I did. And so far haven't felt a single negative.
c........3
April 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Had a spliff, cos I'm a brit. Had some smooth fruity, citrus-y notes Got a nice buzz from my first j, smoked white with trouble Nice compact bud that grinds damn good if grown correctly.
r........3
June 22, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Taste just like skittles with bud taste. So good and relaxing.
c........6
April 22, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
it's smooth which is very nice the first time I smoked it.