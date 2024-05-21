Zowahh reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zowahh.

write a review

Zowahh strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Zowahh strain helps with

Zowahh reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 21, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Absolute masterpiece from Karma Genetics. The gassy terps combined with that pure sweetness from Z is a combination that brings a super euphoric and sweet high. Absolute banger and the flavour is unmatched!
2 people found this helpful
October 30, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Amazing strain! I got a batch grown by karma himself.. amazing taste, full of terps, crazy thrichomes.. Also his zizi is amazing, and the rainbow zizi as well, zizi is og Z x zitini (lemon tree x idk). The zizi reminds me of tea time by wizzard trees. And the rainbow zizi is crazy.. rs11skittlespetrol taste 👅 Love that we finally are able to get good bud here in the Netherlands.. i smoked some Dutch legal strains the last year and stopped buying cali weed because the Dutch stuff is way more potent and fresh.. finally we are back on the map ✅
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
I tried this strain from trumeds in Phoenix in concentration form. Zowahh was from Drip Oils brand. The best way to describe this strain is trash. I can not recommend, the taste and high are terrible.
September 16, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I got Fidel 8th zowahh smells fire I’m zooted asf rn
July 8, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
really nice weed for fair price, 70/30 sativa/indica so good for the day
July 10, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
My man that called this a masterpiece, hit it right on the head! Put that gassy earth with that sweet from the Z and beautiful things happened. A wonderful euphoric high!

Buy strains with similar effects to Zowahh

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...