Amazing strain! I got a batch grown by karma himself.. amazing taste, full of terps, crazy thrichomes.. Also his zizi is amazing, and the rainbow zizi as well, zizi is og Z x zitini (lemon tree x idk). The zizi reminds me of tea time by wizzard trees. And the rainbow zizi is crazy.. rs11skittlespetrol taste 👅 Love that we finally are able to get good bud here in the Netherlands.. i smoked some Dutch legal strains the last year and stopped buying cali weed because the Dutch stuff is way more potent and fresh.. finally we are back on the map ✅