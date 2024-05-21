stock photo similar to Zowahh
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Zowahh

Zowahh is a hybrid weed strain bred by Karma Genetics made from a genetic cross of Zkittlez x Karma Sour Diesel. This strain produces a heady combination of sweet, sour, and tropical flavors, with intense cerebral effects. Zowahh grows best indoors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zowahh, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Zowahh strain reviews

May 21, 2024
Absolute masterpiece from Karma Genetics. The gassy terps combined with that pure sweetness from Z is a combination that brings a super euphoric and sweet high. Absolute banger and the flavour is unmatched!
October 30, 2024
Amazing strain! I got a batch grown by karma himself.. amazing taste, full of terps, crazy thrichomes.. Also his zizi is amazing, and the rainbow zizi as well, zizi is og Z x zitini (lemon tree x idk). The zizi reminds me of tea time by wizzard trees. And the rainbow zizi is crazy.. rs11skittlespetrol taste 👅 Love that we finally are able to get good bud here in the Netherlands.. i smoked some Dutch legal strains the last year and stopped buying cali weed because the Dutch stuff is way more potent and fresh.. finally we are back on the map ✅
July 10, 2024
My man that called this a masterpiece, hit it right on the head! Put that gassy earth with that sweet from the Z and beautiful things happened. A wonderful euphoric high!
Read all reviews

