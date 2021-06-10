Zprite reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zprite.
Zprite strain effects
Zprite reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
W........s
June 10, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I bought this in concentrate form, sugar sauce. I cannot believe how much like actual Sprite or at least lemon lime, this strain smells and tastes like. Cannabis truly is an amazing plant. The high for me is euphoric, and uplifting in that my eyes feel like they're open wider when I consume this. Slight edginess I feel with most sativa or sativa leaning strains. This is a nice strain for those that like the feel euphoric and awake and relaxed all at once.
K........i
September 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Zprite from Indigo Gardens in a live resin pax pod (Willamette Valley Alchemy). Man oh man am I glad the budtender at High Quality recommended this one. Flavor is nice but subtle. Tart berries with hint of dank. Reminds me of goji berries. 10 minutes after 2 hits and I am feeling gr8. Dancing and vibing. No worries, no anxiety, just a chill, giggly fella. Then the munchies hit. I made snacks and danced around the kitchen for like 45 minutes. Pairing all sorts of fun things, dancing, vibing all the way. I felt like the lovechild of Shakira and the Chef from the Muppets. Great daytime Sativa! Will take away any stress and help uplift mood. Zprite you quenched my thirzt! ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
L........d
March 8, 2021
Relaxed
You may enjoy this if you are a fan of Durban Poison, but I do not enjoy the almost chemical taste. I suspect this is DP X with a land race, but cannot be sure. Delayed (Creeper) high, relaxing. Not my personal jam.
W........I
May 15, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
got as a last minute decision. live resin cart. Definitely worth a try and helped me with my depression and anxiety
m........l
September 25, 2024
Uplifted
Disclaimer: IMO, due to genetics, product delivery & sensory receptors, everyone’s experience will vary. Product: Method Liquid Diamonds Delivery: e-joint disposable Smell/taste: citrus, diesel Results: felt it behind my eyes & then they got heavy. Heart raced a little bit, but not too bad. Would I try again? No. It really didn’t do anything for me.
i........0
June 3, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Where I bought it’s called Zpop, but maybe is the same strain, it’s basically all the same. It’s also an sativa hybrid and the smells and photo looks match with mine. I got in LA in the Sixty Four & Hope dispensary. Really good weed, good taste and good high 🔥
m........g
October 30, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is my first review on any strain.. Dirty Sprite is absolutely wonderful. I am a heavy smoker I literally hit the blunt maybe five times and I put it out. From pure looks it don't look so good ,it didn't look so great. But it's the best strain that I have purchased in a long time. Whenever I see it on the shelf I make sure to grab at least 10 - 3.5's it's a very good strain GANS DETROIT #HOMERUN
a........c
August 11, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Me as a stoner with a high thc tolerance must admitt this flower got me really high as it should be and is way more than 19% thc like you wrote on your page but anyway you guys from leafly need to reupdate your page lot of errors you have....