Zprite from Indigo Gardens in a live resin pax pod (Willamette Valley Alchemy). Man oh man am I glad the budtender at High Quality recommended this one. Flavor is nice but subtle. Tart berries with hint of dank. Reminds me of goji berries. 10 minutes after 2 hits and I am feeling gr8. Dancing and vibing. No worries, no anxiety, just a chill, giggly fella. Then the munchies hit. I made snacks and danced around the kitchen for like 45 minutes. Pairing all sorts of fun things, dancing, vibing all the way. I felt like the lovechild of Shakira and the Chef from the Muppets. Great daytime Sativa! Will take away any stress and help uplift mood. Zprite you quenched my thirzt! ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)