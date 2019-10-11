We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zsweet Insanity.
Reviews
4
relax_maxx
Member since 2020
This strain is my new favorite. It destroys with the time and space around me. I feel like I can hear everything all at once. Very euphoric feeling that inspires me and let's my thoughts run free. I would recommend this to anyone looking to just chill and vibe in life.