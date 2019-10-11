ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Zsweet Insanity
  4. Reviews

Zsweet Insanity reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Zsweet Insanity.

Reviews

4

Avatar for relax_maxx
Member since 2020
This strain is my new favorite. It destroys with the time and space around me. I feel like I can hear everything all at once. Very euphoric feeling that inspires me and let's my thoughts run free. I would recommend this to anyone looking to just chill and vibe in life.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappy
Avatar for akhorton73
Member since 2019
really quick and fun high great for pain and sadness! higher sex drive as well
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for OkieGirl_at_Heart
Member since 2018
Smelling Pungent while grinding. Instant head high, and body tingles. Nice after work Bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review